MAN CHARGED WITH SELLING MEDICATION

A man faces charges after allegedly selling pills in the parking lot of a department store. According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Ridge Long, sheriff’s department K-9 unit, a male subject was discovered sleeping in a vehicle in the side parking lot of a local department store.

“Upon making contact with the male subject for a welfare check, the individual was identified as Kenneth L. Heitsch, 37, Red Boiling Springs. During a search of the vehicle a camouflage box was found behind the seat.

Upon opening the box, a marijuana cigarette was found along with a marijuana pipe that contained residue.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!