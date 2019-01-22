SC ANIMAL RESCUE

Waking up each morning on her 40 plus acre Friendship Hollow Road North farm near Pleasant Shade, Sherry Luzader finds herself surrounded by her family and pets. The retired Army captain’s family includes, husband of 22 years, Ken, and 17-year-old daughter, Chloe.

Her pets include seven dogs, 53 goats, three miniature ponies, two sheep and 11 cats, all of which are rescues. Despite growing up in Mt. Juliet, Luzader is a self-described country girl, who loves life on the farm.

After servicing 24 years in the army with tour of duties in Iraq and Afghanistan, Luzader has found her passion is rescuing animals. Luzader formerly worked as an intensive care unit nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Murfreesboro and knows all about compassion.

One of her first rescues was a goat she spotted in a field near death. Luzader nursed the goat back to health by treating it by IV for weeks. Today it roams the hillside of the family’s farm with the other once neglected animals.

