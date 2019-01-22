UCEMC OFFICIALS REPORT SCAM

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) is warning its members about an elaborate scam attempt that is targeting utility customers. “The scam starts with a person calling who states that if you don’t pay your bill immediately, your service will be disconnected.

If you do not pay immediately with your credit card or with a service called Pay Pac, they ask you to call customer service through another number,” Upper Cumberland officials say. “When you hang up and call that number, it becomes a 3-way conference call which is routed to the actual customer service department of your utility.

While you’re on the phone with your utility company, the scammers are on the line, listening for any information you give, including your account number, credit card information, and even your bank account number,” officials say.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!