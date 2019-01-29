FORMER COUNTY MAYOR JOINS BANKTENNESSEE

Former Smith County Mayor Michael Nesbitt has transitioned back into the private business sector after leaving public office last fall. Nesbitt is a senior vice president and commercial and retail lending officer with BankTennessee.

BankTennessee President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Rout announced the addition of Nesbitt on Thursday. Nesbitt is making a return to the banking industry.

Before being elected county mayor, Nesbitt was employed with Cumberland Bank.

“We are confident that Michael will be a tremendous asset to our banking team. With his background in banking and extensive years of community service, Michael will help build strong financial relationships in the 14 counties of the Upper Cumberland area as well as the Wilson County area,” said Rout.

