OBIT: Mrs. Juanita Sircy Bennett Selph

Mrs. Juanita Sircy Bennett Selph, age 76, of Carthage, TN, and a longtime resident of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Mrs. Juanita was born May 28, 1942 in Elmwood, TN, a daughter of the late Jilson Sircy and Eva Avo Woodard Sircy. She married David Lee Bennett and he preceded her in death on June 22, 1984. Mrs. Juanita was also preceded in death by Siblings; Fritz Sircy, Mary Preston, L.B. Sircy, Lecil Sircy, Martha Givens, and Edward Sircy. She worked for Texas Boot and later for Toshiba. Mrs. Juanita was a member of the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church. She married John Selph on June 22, 1999.

Mrs. Selph is survived by Husband; John Selph of Carthage, TN. Sons; Bobby (Amanda) Bennett of Hiwassee, TN, and Russell (Amy) Bennett of Brush Creek, TN. Twelve Grandchildren; Jacob (Tiffany) Bennett, Joshua (Shelby) Bennett, Brooke Bennett, Hagen Gentry, Levi Bennett, Kolton Bennett, Isabell Bennett, Case Bennett, Atalena Bennett, Elora Bennett, Kemuel Bennett, and Koen Bennett. Great grandchildren; Presli Gentry and Preston Gentry. Three Step Children; Thomas (Sandra) Selph of Clarksville, TN, Tim Selph of Dover, TN, and Rhonda Crookshank of West Virginia. Four Step Grandchildren; Ben Selph, David Selph, Al Crookshank, and Daisey Crookshank. Three Step Great Grandchildren. Sisters; Patricia (Jimmy) McGowan of Gordonsville, TN. Paulette (James Lee) Bennett of Temperance Hall, TN, and Ricky (Theresa) Sircy of New Middleton, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Selph are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2PM with Bro. Craig Mahler and Bro. Frank Bratcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 8PM and on Saturday after 10AM until service time at 2PM.

The Family requests memorials in Mrs. Juanita’s memory be made to the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church.

