OBIT: Mr. Ray Dean Gregory

Mr. Ray Dean Gregory, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday afternoon, February 11, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Jean High Gregory; daughter, Connie Gregory of Cato; son, Mike Gregory of Cato; 2 grandchildren, Hunter and Tiffany Gregory; 3 great-grandchildren, Caden, Casen and Cainen Potter.

Mr. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 16, at Dixon Springs Cemetery at 3:00 PM. Barry Holt will officiate.

Visitation on Saturday at Sanderson from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 2:15 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Greater Nashville Church or HOPE world wide.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Sunday, February 17 at the Greater Nashville Church, 3646 Murfreesboro Road at 2:00 PM. A visitation at the church will follow the service.

