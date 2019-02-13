OBIT: Mrs. Patsy P. Farley

, age 74, of Pleasant Shade, TN, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

Mrs. Farley was born September 26, 1944 in Blue Ridge, GA, the daughter of the late Ed Amos Patterson and Virginia Louise Caldwell. She was also preceded in death by Son; Keith Alan Farley. Mrs. Patsy married Spencer Farley on September 5, 1986. She graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Her last job was as nurse for the Jackson County School Sytem, overseeing nursing duties at four schools.

Mrs. Farley is survived by Husband; Spencer Farley of Pleasant Shade, TN. Five Children; Kevin (Kay) Farley, Spencer J. Farley, II, Timothy Paul (Claudia) Grady, Ken Leland (Giuia) Grady, and Lisa Farmer. Twelve Grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren also survive.

The Family will hold private services.