OBIT: Mr. Patrick Cowan

Mr. Patrick Cowan, age 71, of Dillards Creek, died Wednesday afternoon, February 13, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Jane Shoulders Cowan; 2 children, Michael Cowan and wife Deanna and Juanita Thomas and husband Charles, all of Elmwood; 3 sisters, Mary Sissy Cowan of Carthage, Elaine Cowan of Dillards Creek, and Betty Price and husband Vernon of Defeated Creek; 3 brothers, Glenn Cowan and wife Janie of Dillards Creek, David Cowan and wife Rhonda of Hartsville and Jimmy Cowan and wife Vickie of Pea Ridge; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Mr. Cowan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 16, at 1:00 pm with Eld. Kenny Hensley and Eld. Dewey Dyer officiating. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Kevin Young, Bobby Climer, Wilson Cowan, Garry White, Joey Bowan, Tim Bellar, Gary Gregory, Jimmy Thomas.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to the Shriners Burn Hospital.

