OBIT: Curtis Lee Ellis

Curtis Lee Ellis, age 67 of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. Curtis was born on August 9, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late John Frank and Naomi Estelle (Kendall) Ellis. Before his retirement, he was employed as a purchasing manager in the metal fabrication industry. Curtis was an avid Nascar fan, especially cheering for Dale Earnhardt Jr, and he enjoyed studying Civil War history. Curtis loved spending time with his family and precious grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Sue Tollett and Janet Myers Shaw. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Anna Jean Ellis of Winchester; step-children, Robby (Kristie) Sanders of Cookeville, and Melvin (Amy) Sanders of Winchester; siblings, Shirley Carter of Carthage, Mary (Tommy) Thomas of Graveltown Community, and William Ellis of Bradford Hill Community; grandchildren, Abby Sanders of Cookeville, and Hannah Sanders and Will Sanders, both of Winchester; and special nieces, Calli Curtis and Molli Hyde. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398,(931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.