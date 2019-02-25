OBIT: Mr. Nicholas Burriesci

Mr. Nicholas Burriesci of the Buffalo Community died at the age of 66 at 4:22 p.m. Thursday afternoon February 21, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted to the cardiology earlier that afternoon.

Mr. Burriesci is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Paula and the family were to make arrangements on Monday February 25th.

A complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE