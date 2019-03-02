OBIT: Mrs. Suzanne Phillips

Mrs. Suzanne Phillips, age 75, of Dixon Springs, died Tuesday afternoon, February 26, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Thomas Noel Phillips; 2 children, Noelle Phillips and husband Jay Potts of Denver, Colorado, Curt Phillips and wife Catherine of Marietta, Georgia; 2 grandchildren, David Phillips and Robert Phillips.

Mrs. Phillips is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, March 1, at 3:00 PM. Sam Willcut will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Randy Dawson, Richard Huddleston, David Phillips, Robert Phillips, Jack Reese Sr, Joey Deeb, Jay Potts.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Animal Rescue Organization.

