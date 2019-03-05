CHESTNUT MOUND SITE OF FATAL WRECK

A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Highway 70 in the Chestnut Mound community, Wednesday. The victim was identified as Michael Ferguson, 50, Nashville, who was driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “Ferguson was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 North. While negotiating a left turn, Ferguson’s motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a speed limit sign.

Ferguson was thrown from the motorcycle which came to rest off the right side of the roadway.” The wreck occurred around 11:30 a.m. Ferguson was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.

The wreck was worked by Trooper Caleb Bain. The accident is the second fatal wreck to occur this month. Also, the accident is the second fatal wreck this year.

