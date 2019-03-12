ONE INJURED IN TURKEY CREEK WRECK

One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on Turkey Creek Highway, Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the Farley Lane intersection a short distance east of the Hugh West Hill.

The vehicle left the roadway, overturned in a creek and struck a culvert.

Rescue squad members had to free the victim from the vehicle which was on its side in the creek bed.

Injured in the accident was John Jones, 83, Carthage.

