OBIT: Ms. Tiffany Barnes

Ms. Tiffany Barnes, of Fairgrounds Lane in the Highland Community of Jackson County, was pronounced dead at 7:14 a.m. Saturday morning March 16, 2019 at the age of 27 after becoming gravely ill while visiting family in the Enigma Community.

Mrs. Barnes was transferred to the Metro Medical Examiner Office in Nashville to determine cause of death.

Pending release from the M.E.’s office she will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her father Tim Barnes and the family will making arrangements when release is confirmed.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE