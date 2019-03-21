OBIT: Mrs. Brenda Thrower

Mrs. Brenda Thrower, age 70, of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, March 19, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: husband, Roy Thrower; daughter, Connie Bush and husband John A. Jr. of Tanglewood; son, Randle Dewayne Holmes of Carthage; sister, Vivian Petty Allen of Carthage; 7 grandchildren; 1 step grandchild; 6 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Thrower is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon March 21, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Van Mathis will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: John Taylor Bush, Lee Holmes, Ian Gibbs, Paul Boyett, Josh Brown, Jacob Butler.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage