OBIT: Mrs. Opal Butler Agee
Mrs. Opal Butler Agee, age 96, 0f Carthage and longtime resident of the Bagdad Community, died Wednesday morning, March 20, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Peggy Kemp of Defeated Creek, Janice Anderson of Carthage, Stan Agee and wife Patty of Gladdice; daughter-in-law, Mollie Agee of Brooks Bend; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Agee is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, March 22, at 11:00 AM. Guy Holliman and Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Travis Agee, Andrew Agee, Ben Silcox, Kirk Malone, Landon Anderson, Logan Anderson.
Visitation at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville will begin on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
The family has requested memorials to the Jackson Smith Youth Camp.
Sanderson of Kempville