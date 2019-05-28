OBIT: Mr. Frank Wilson Overstreet

, age 89, of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mr. Overstreet was born April 21, 1930, in Elmwood, TN, a son of the late Robert Overstreet and Laura Harville. He was also preceded in death by first wife; Ann Wilson Upchurch Overstreet on October 11, 1996, second wife; Nancy Helm Overstreet on February 19, 2005, and Son; Ralph Edward Overstreet, Sr., on August 11, 2013. Frank loved fishing, farming, and playing rook.

Mr. Overstreet is survived by companion of 13 years; Lizzie Dawes of Carthage, TN. Son; Tony (Amanda) Overstreet of Gladdice, TN. Sister; Roberta Key Ballard of Monterey, TN. Grandchildren; Barbara Overstreet, Ralph Edward Overstreet, Jr., Melissa Darlene Bennett, Linda Faye Overstreet, Nicholas Shane Overstreet, Dusty Allen Overstreet, Lukas Brett Bowden, Barbara Redick, and Taylor Maxwell. Great-grandchildren; Tabitha Gail, Billy Randal, Lindsey Regan, Ralph Edward, III, Austin, and Penelope.

Funeral Services for Mr. Overstreet are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1PM with Rev. Darrell Key officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 5PM until 8PM and Wednesday after 11AM until service time at 1PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.