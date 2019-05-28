SC BOE APPROVES BUDGET WITH PAY INCREASE

The county’s school board has approved a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget which includes a three percent increase in pay for all employees. The budget was approved during the school board’s May meeting held on Tuesday of last week.

Before the budget was approved, board members held a workshop to devise the upcoming fiscal year budget. Also, Director of Schools Barry Smith presented the budget to the county’s Budget and Finance Committee for review. For a second consecutive year school system employees will receive a three percent increase in pay with the new budget.

