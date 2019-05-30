OBIT: Mrs. Yvonne Marie MacDougal Mudd
Mrs. Yvonne Marie MacDougal Mudd, age 60, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Mrs. Mudd was born on August 18, 1958 in Coatesville, PA, a daughter of the late John Henry and Dorothy Virginia Morrison MacDougal. She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Kristy Lynn Walker on June 11, 2015; Sister; Violet Pratt and a Brother; Danny MacDougal.
Mrs. Mudd is survived by Two Children; Bronson Kriston of Carthage, TN, and Tracey (Thomas Greenhaw) Kriston of Illinois. Grandchildren; Matthew Taylor, Brooke Kriston, Colin Taylor, Gracie Taylor, Lacie Taylor, Cole Gulley and Cameron Frey. Two Sisters; Nona Warren and Barbara MacDougal. Brother; John MacDougal.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Mudd will be scheduled for a later date.
BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.