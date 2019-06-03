OBIT: Mrs. Virlah Wilson Bennett Montgomery

Mrs. Virlah Wilson Bennett Montgomery, age 90, of Old Hickory, TN, and a native of Lancaster, TN, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Mrs. Montgomery was born February 9, 1929 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Carr Wayne Bennett and Sara Louvenia Hall Bennett. She married Sam Denton Montgomery on December 24, 1948 and he preceded her in death on November 18, 2002. Mrs. Virlah was also preceded by Siblings; Corbin Bennett, Wirt Lee Bennett, Clarence Bennett, Macie Watts, Lena Hunt, Athaleen Watson, Carolyn Sue Pritchett, and Faye Whitaker.

Mrs. Montgomery lived in Old Hickory for over sixty years. She was a long-time member of the Church of God.

Mrs. Montgomery is survived by Two Children; Dewayne (Darline) Montgomery of Crossville, TN, and Bonnie (John) Walker of Old Hickory, TN. Grandchildren; Christopher Montgomery of Crossville, TN, and Ashley Montgomery of Portland, OR. Sister; Freda Lafever of Gordonsville, TN. Sister-in-Law; Virginia Bennett of Lancaster, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Montgomery are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2PM with Bro. Charlie Wills officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 3PM until 8PM and on Tuesday after 11AM until service time at 2PM.