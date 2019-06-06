OBIT: Mrs. Mary Louise Wilson

age 84, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Center in Smithville.

Mrs. Wilson was born on January 29, 1935 in Waco, TX a daughter of the late Earnest and Sally I. Riddle Avera. Mrs. Wilson worked as a waitress, loved the outdoors, traveling, fishing, and horseback riding. She attended the Upper Helton Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by three daughters: Barbara Wells of Alexandria, TN, Jody Jentsch of Texas and Valerie Engelhart of Lancing, TN. One son: Thomas Hagerman of Alexandria, TN. Grandchildren: Thomas Pierson, Chelsea Engelhart, and Micheal Engelhart.

Mrs. Wilson’s remains rest at the Avant Funeral Home. Graveside Services and interment for Mrs. Wilson will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN.

Mrs. Wilson’s family and friends will gather at the Salem Cemetery just prior to the 11AM service on Friday. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

