OBIT: Mr. Guy Morgan

Mr. Guy Morgan, age 85, of the Lock Seven Community, died Monday evening, June 10, at Concordia Health and Rehab in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Judy Morgan; daughters, Tammy Hailey of Tanglewood, Debbie Bradley and husband Tony of Gallatin; brothers, Don Morgan of Missouri, Charles Morgan of Kansas; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Morgan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, June 13, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Stephen Brooks will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Ted Stout, Tony Bradley, Jason Baxter, Timmy Bradley, Chris Steele, Joe Wright.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

