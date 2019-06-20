OBIT: Mrs. Linda Key Gregory

Mrs. Linda Key Gregory, age 70, of Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, June 19, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: sons, Curtis Gregory and Adam Gregory both of Carthage; brother, Carroll “Jonah” Key of Carthage; grandchildren, Alexis Gregory, Kennedie Gregory and Gabriella Gregory; half-sisters, Donna Ephault, Faye Wright and Helen Goodman.

Mrs. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday morning, June 22, at 11:00 am with Bro. Wallace Caldwell officiating. Interment in the Mount Zion Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Paul Grisham, Tim Grisham, Timmy Grisham, Robin Grisham, Adam Gregory.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Sanderson of Carthage