OBIT: Mrs. Sue Smith

Mrs. Sue Smith, age 89, of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday morning, June 19, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Brenda Dillard and husband Gary of Pleasant Shade; grandsons, Joey Dillard and wife Maggie of Pleasant Shade, Josh Dillard and wife Hope of the Buffalo Community; 5 great-grandchildren, Alexis Dillard, Caroline Dillard, Casen Dillard, Tucker Dillard and Sawyer Dillard.

Mrs. Dillard is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, June 22, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson and Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Mike Cornwell, Ricky Cornwell, Dwight Cornwell, Don Cornwell, Jimmy Anthony, Ricky Oldham.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Sanderson of Carthage