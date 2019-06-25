CARTHAGE PD GUN AUCTION ONLINE

The Carthage Police Department is in the process of selling approximately 90 guns in an online auction. The guns have been declared surplus property. Most of the guns were confiscated or formerly used by the police departments.

The guns include both handguns, rifles and shotguns. Funds raised from the sale will be used by the department to purchase new guns. Patriot Gun and Pawn, a Tanglewood business, will be selling the items on Gunbrokers.com.

The online sale will be for a limited time, taking place begin June 24—July 8.

