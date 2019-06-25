COMMISSIONERS REJECT 59 CENT PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

Commissioners voted down a resolution which would have set the county’s property tax rate at $2.73, a 59 cent increase, Monday night. The $2.73 rate would have funded a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget proposed by the county’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The resolution failed with 11 yes votes and 12 no votes. Each June, commissioners meet to approve the upcoming fiscal year budget. For now, the county will continue operating on its 2018-2019 fiscal year budget. The next regularly scheduled commission meeting comes in July.

The 59 cent property tax increase was proposed by the county’s Budget and Finance Committee, following weeks of budget discussions with department heads. A public hearing on the proposed property tax rate was held on Thursday night.

