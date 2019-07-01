OBIT: Mrs. Aubrey Matthews Cummings

Mrs. Aubrey Matthews Cummings, age 82, of Madison, died Saturday afternoon, June 29, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Albert Cummings; children, Nathan Cummings of Madison, Scott Cummings and wife Sandra of Joelton, Angie Powell and husband Steve of College Grove, Andrea Cummings Blake and husband Rick of Great Falls, Virginia; 5 grandchildren.

Mrs. Cummings is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 7, at 1:00 PM. Interment in the Matthews Family Cemetery in the Turkey Creek Community.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon, July 6 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage