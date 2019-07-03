OBIT: Mr. Mark Baker

Mr. Mark Baker, age 81, of Club Springs, died Saturday evening, June 29, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Linda Williams Baker ; 4 children, Brian Baker and wife Cindy of Middletown, Ohio, Phillip Baker and wife Kimberly of Gibsonton, Florida, Dale Williams and wife Christy of Club Springs, Martha Chaffin and husband Charlie of Gordonsville; 2 sisters, Doshia Baker of Demossville, Kentucky, Barbara Colwell and husband A. C. of Hazzard, Kentucky, 2 brothers, Lowell Baker of Busy, Kentucky, Marvin Baker and wife Shirley of Hyden, Kentucky; 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Brett, Carly, Leighan Baker, D. J. and Nicholas Williams; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Baker is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, July 3, at 1:00 PM. Eld. James Thomas Gibbs and Eld. Danny Tomlinson will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: D. J. Williams, Nick Williams, Donny Payne, Brandon Baker, Anthony Baker, David Sexton.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jared Missionary Baptist Church or AM Vets Post #389.

Sanderson of Carthage