OBIT: Mrs. Mary McDonald Jackson

Mrs. Mary McDonald Jackson, age 91, of Cookeville, died Thursday morning, July 11, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She is survived by; 3 children, Robbie Melton and husband Terry of Livingston, Jana Hill of Cookeville, Lewis C. Jackson Jr. of Buffalo Valley; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Jackson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Saturday morning, July 13, at 11:00 AM at the Granville Cemetery. Bro. Wallace Caldwell will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Brad Jackson, Dusty Hill, Clint Melton, Cody Melton, Matthew Jackson, Creed Jackson.

Visitation at gravesite following services.

Sanderson of Carthage