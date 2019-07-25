OBIT: Mr. Ralph Dewayne West

, age 58, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mr. West was born February 26, 1961 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Billy Wayne West and Mary Frances Dickens West.

Mr. West is survived by Three Children; Summer West of Phoenix, AZ, Sheleah (Anthony) Bond of Dixon Springs, TN, and Jamie West of Carthage, TN. Ten Grandchildren, Three Brothers; Charles West of Wartburg, TN, James West of Westmoreland, TN, and Scott (Penny) West of Lebanon, TN. One Sister; Connie West of Lebanon, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. West are scheduled to be conducted at the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart, TN, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3pm. The family will gather just prior to the 3PM services.

