OBIT: Mr. John William Martin

Mr. John William Martin, age 97 of Hartsville, TN passed away Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at the Trousdale Senior Living Center.

Mr. Martin was born, raised and lived on the same farm in Trousdale County his entire life. A life long Farmer and 35 year employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He was a WWII Veteran, who served in the U.S. Army and was a European Theatre Ribbon recipient with three Bronze Stars. He served as a Deacon and Elder of the Hartsville Church of Christ and was an avid Trousdale County Yellow Jacket football fan.

Preceded in death by: Wife, Evelyn Martin, Daughter-in-Law, Dianne Martin, Great Grandson, Edgar B. Arnold IV, 2 Brothers, Ed Martin & James Martin, Sister, Annie J. Massey. Survived by: Son, Kenny Martin-Hartsville, TN, 2 Grandchildren, Cynthia (Trey) Arnold-Nolensville, TN, Sylvia Eden-Hartsville, TN, 4 Great Grandchildren, Hannah Arnold, Lydia Arnold, Caroline Eden & AnneMarie Eden, many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Glen Haynes, Joe Allen, John & Jim Massey, Terry & Edwin Martin, Ashley Cassidy, Matt Polston and Ben Clark.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 conducted by Bro. Dwight Fuqua.

Interment will be in the Stalcup Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday and 10 AM until service time Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association or the Hartsville Church of Christ.

