BREAKING NEWS: AUGUST INDICTMENTS RELEASED

AUGUST INDICTMENTS RELEASED

By Eddie West / Staff Writer

The grand jury met for its August session Monday (August 5) and returned more than 60 indictments.

Indictments include:

Destani R. Whittaker, 28, Carthage, theft under $1,000.

Haley L. Lewis, 21, Carthage, criminal trespassing.

Leanne Chaffin, 40, Lancaster, DUI (first offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

James McDaniel, 48, Hickman, theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000.

Haley L. Lewis, 21, Carthage, public intoxication, simple possession of schedule IV drug Alprazolam.

Kelle L. Boles, 28, Gordonsville, (two counts) child abuse and neglect (child 8 or under).

Jeremy Marshawn Davis Jr., 18, Carthage, criminal trespassing.

Shayla Raye Bowman, 22, Gordonsville, driving with license suspended, failure to show proof of insurance.

Torrie K. Garrett, 21, following too close, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jack G. Duke, 57, Pleasant Shade, resisting arrest.

William C. Brown, 46, Dixon Springs, public indecency, public intoxication.

Nathaniel G. Wanner, 37, Woodbury, violation of registration law, failure to show proof of insurance, simple possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jermaine C. Cooper, 31, Nashville, speeding, driving without license, following too closely, failure to use signal, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walter Alan Key, 35, Elmwood, (five counts) aggravated statutory rape.

Gregory Oxendine, 62, Lebanon, (six counts) theft under $500, theft of property between $500-$1,000.

