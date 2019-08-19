OBIT: Mr. Rannie Carroll Armstrong

Mr. Rannie Carroll Armstrong, better known as R.C. age 72, of the Brush Creek Community of Smith County passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Armstrong was born May 27, 1947 in Huntsville, Alabama a son of the late Harold Wesley Armstrong and Beatrice Carroll Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Patrick Armstrong and Charles David Armstrong. He was married on August 4, 1969 to Linda Gayle Reed. He attended the Church of Christ as he was growing up and made peace with the Lord in his later years.

Mr. Armstrong was retired from Mid South Wire in Nashville, Tn. after working there for 30 years as a truck driver and crane operator.

Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife: Mrs. Linda Gayle Reed Armstrong of Brush Creek, TN : five children: Laura (Maxie) West of Gordonsville, TN, Lisa Weiser of Shelbyville, TN, Brad (Stephanie) Armstrong of Lebanon, TN, Bea Armstrong Painter of Watertown, TN, and Charles Daniel (Shaye) Armstrong of Lebanon, TN, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Two sister-in-laws: Marilyn Jernigan of Lebanon and Betty Armstrong of Mt. Juliet, TN. and his service dog Black.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Armstrong are will be conducted at a later date.

