OBIT: Mrs. Ruth Staats

Mrs. Ruth Staats, age 90, of Old Hickory died peacefully at 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning August 11, 2019 at The Pavilion in South Carthage with her family at her bedside.

Friday afternoon August 16th funeral services were conducted from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hermitage where Mrs. Staats was a longtime member. Her pastor, Pastor Keith Enko, officiated at the 2 p.m. services and burial followed beside her husband Dave at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens on Shute Lane.

The youngest of eight children and the last surviving, she was born Ruth Agnes DeHaven in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania on May 2, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Layton Herbert DeHaven and Cora White DeHaven.

Her first husband and the father of her children was Earl Brong.

She later was wed to Dewitt “Dave” Staats who preceded her in death on April 26, 2003 at the age of 71.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her hobbies including traveling in their R. V. and gardening and she was widely known by family, and church friends as an excellent homemaker and cook.

Surviving are her daughter, Eleanor Gibbs and husband Ricky of the Turkey Creek Community; son, Karl Brong of Old Hickory; granddaughter, Lesa Bains and husband Daniel of South Carthage; three great-grandchildren, Connor and Braden Hughes and Kendall Bains.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Staats family.

