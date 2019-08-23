OBIT: Mrs. Sarah Lorene Hiett

Mrs. Sarah Lorene Hiett, age 88, of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, August 20, at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: sister, Fay Johnson and husband James of Hartsville.

Mrs. Hiett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Thursday afternoon, August 22, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Breck Patterson officiating. Interment in the Pickett Hiett Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel only on Thursday from 10:00 am until the service time at 1:00 pm.

Sanderson of Carthage