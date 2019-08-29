OBIT: Mr. Marvin Givens

Mr. Marvin Givens, age 81, of Carthage and formerly of Highland, died Wednesday afternoon, August 28, at Sumner Regional Medical Center. He is survived by: niece, Dorris Reese and husband James of Cedar Hill; great nephew, Richard Huffines and wife Tracy of White House; great niece, Tammie Jones and husband Bobby of Coopertown.

Mr. Givens is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted Saturday morning, August 31, at 11:00 am with Bro. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment with Military Honors in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Hackett Chapel beginning on Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Sanderson of Carthage