COMMISSION EYES TWO REFERENDUMS

Residents are expected to vote in two wheel tax referendums come March of next year. A resolution calling for a $25 dollar wheel tax referendum which would help fund the county’s general fund and a second resolution calling for a $25 wheel tax referendum which would fund “highway capital projects” were approved during the county commission’s September meeting.

The resolution calling for a referendum on a $25 wheel tax to help fund the county’s general fund has a termination date of June 30, 2023. If the referendum is approved by voters, commissioners are anticipating lowering the county’s $2.73 property tax rate approved during this year’s budget discussions. Some commissioners wanted to include wording in the referendum noting the amount the legislative body would lower the property tax rate with passage of the referendum, but the commission was advised by County Attorney Branden Bellar such wording could not be included on the referendum.

