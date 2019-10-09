OBIT: Mr. Dewey Winfree

Mr. Dewey Winfree, age 72, of Hiwassee, died Monday afternoon, October 7, at Smith County Health Care in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Janie Gregory Winfree; step-son, Adam Carder and wife Nikki of Marietta, Georgia; 2 step-grandchildren, Jonah Carder and Lula Belle Carder; 2 brothers, Harold Winfree and Jimmy Winfree; mother-in-law, Dot Gregory of Hartsville; sister-in-law, Kathy Whitten of Murfreesboro and her children, Austin Henderson and wife Nicole, Chase Henderson and wife Krystle.

Mr. Winfree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, October 10, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Austin Henderson will officiate. Interment with Military Honors in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Donnie Winfree, David Winfree, Paul Wright, James Carver, David Remke, Terry Pope.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Kindred Hospice or Trousdale Historical Society.

Sanderson of Carthage