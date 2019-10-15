HOMICIDE CASES MAKING WAY THROUGH CRIMINAL COURT

With the 2013 homicide of a Carthage woman resolved in August, the county now has two pending murder cases. Those two cases include a double homicide which occurred in April in 2018 in the Dillehay Hollow north of the Defeated community and the murder of a man in South Carthage earlier this year. There have been several developments in the cases. Alain Benitez, 19, Lebanon, and David Ortiz Bibian, 54, formerly of the Difficult area, are charged in the Dillehay Hollow murders. Benitez and Bibian were originally indicted by the grand jury on two counts of second degree murder in June of last year. However, in May of this year, each of the two were re-indicted by the grand jury for first degree murder and robbery. The May indictment also reveals the motive for the murder. The indictment alleges Benitez and Bibian murdered the two victims during a robbery in which cocaine was taken. The indictment did not specify the amount of cocaine.

