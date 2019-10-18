FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
By Editor | October 18, 2019
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Keep up with the Courier Sports Twitter page at twitter.com/CarCourierSport
Smith County 51, Cannon Co. 14 FINAL
Fayetteville 30, Gordonsville 17 FINAL
Scores as they become available
Posted in Breaking News, Sports
Related Posts
SOPHIE LINDER CAPTURES GOLF TITLE FOR GHS
October 15, 2019
TWO WHEEL TAXES SET FOR MARCH 2020 BALLOT
October 15, 2019
PARKING IN FIRE LANE CO$TLY
October 15, 2019
HOMICIDE CASES MAKING WAY THROUGH CRIMINAL COURT
October 15, 2019
ONE KILLED IN MONDAY ACCIDENT
October 8, 2019