OBIT: Mr. Carl Kenneth Wilkerson

Mr. Carl Kenneth Wilkerson, age 82 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Mr. Wilkerson was born May 16, 1937 in Knoxville, TN, a son of the late Marshall Sylvester Wilkerson and Louise Hulan Wilkerson. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Ralph Wilkerson, Jim Wilkerson, Fritz Wilkerson, Marie Wilkerson Weaver, Lloyd Wilkerson, and Howard Wilkerson. Carl was a graduate of Central High School in Knoxville, TN, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years. After his discharge from the U.S. Army, Carl began his career working as a machinist at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA, until his retirement. Mr. Wilkerson enjoyed fishing and going to Reno, Nevada to gamble.

Mr. Wilkerson is survived by Nephews; Stephen (Deborah) Weaver of Gordonsville, TN, and Stacy Weaver of Powell, TN. Nieces; Anita (David) Whitehead of Vonore, TN, and Ellen (Richard) Schooler of Everett, WA. Brother; Wayne Wilkerson of Vonore, TN.

Memorial Services and Interment for Mr. Wilkerson are scheduled to be conducted at a later date.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS