OBIT: Mrs. Deana Kay Harville Grisham

Mrs. Deana Kay Harville Grisham, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday October 18, 2019.

Deana was born March 28, 1953 in Loudon, TN, a daughter of the Late Herman and Gail Gunter Harville. She was married on September 3, 1977 to the late Bobby Glenn Grisham who passed away on December 24, 2011. She was a member of the Dillion Street Baptist Church in Woodbury, TN and was a homemaker.

Deana is survived by two sisters: Mrs. Velma (Neil) Hanson of Murfreesboro, TN and Mrs. Donna (Tony) Reed of Readyville, TN ; step-children: Glenda (Tim) Barnes and Bobby L. Grisham; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deana’s remains are at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment for Deana are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Monday October 21, 2019 at 10AM with Rev. Ray Patrick officiating.

Family and friends of Deana will gather at the Gordonsville Cemetery just prior to the 10AM graveside service on Monday October 21, 2019.

