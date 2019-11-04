OBIT: Joe Gordon Fitts

Joe Gordon Fitts, 77, of Liberty, TN, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare in Smithville, Tn.

Mr. Fitts was born January 26, 1942 in Lebanon, TN a son of the late Ruby Gordon Fitts and Alta Irene Washer. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Teresa Anderson, Grandson: Thadeus Anderson and a brother James “Red” Fitts.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Liberty, TN. He married Lucille Hamlett on January 25, 1964. Joe loved fishing and the outdoors.

Mr. Fitts is survived by his wife of 55 years; Lucille Hamlett Fitts of Liberty, TN. Son; Joe Fitts, Jr, of Liberty, TN. Five Grandchildren; Megan Lynn Fitts of Smithville, TN, Haley Renee Fitts of Smithville, TN, Trinity (Amelia) Anderson of Gordonsville, TN, Titus (Stacey) Anderson of Mississippi, and Travis (Danielle) Anderson of Smithville, TN. Siblings; Patricia Bain, Mary Ray, Barbara Ray, Brenda Wooden, and Stephen Fitts. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Fitts are scheduled to be conducted on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1PM from the Chapel of Avant Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Clayborn officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation with the Fitts family will be at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Sunday from 1PM until 8PM and on Monday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS