MORE SUSPECTS INDICTED IN MURDER

Four people have now been indicted for first degree murder in the April death of a South Carthage man. In addition, a fifth person has been indicted on a lessor charge in the case.

In the latest developments in the case, evidence was presented to the grand jury by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for a second time during a special called session last Monday (October 28).As a result, four people were indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of 43-year-old, South Carthage resident Jason Taylor Neusse, who was found beaten to death in a former tobacco warehouse in South Carthage where he lived. Meanwhile, a first degree murder charge against a fifth person was nollied by the state and that individual was indicted for accessory after the fact. In June, three people were indicted by the grand jury in connection with Neusse’s death.

Kenneth S. McDonald, 46, White House, and Jeffrey Ivan Kolb, 47, Greenbrier, were indicted for first degree murder in connection with the case. James M. Burns, 44, Greenbrier, was indicted for accessory after the fact. In the latest development, Kenneth S. McDonald, James Matthew Murray, 35, Buffalo Valley, James M. Burns and Tommy Glenn Grisham Jr., 38, Elmwood, were each indicted for first degree murder during the perpetration of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. Grisham and Murray are new suspects in the case and had not been indicted until last week. In court documents filed earlier in the case, Grisham and Murray had been listed by the prosecution as witnesses to the crime. Burns, who had originally only been charged with accessory after the fact, now faces first degree murder charges.

