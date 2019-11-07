OBIT: Mr. Robbie (Cob) Lynch

Mr. Robbie (Cob) Lynch, age 78, of the Pea Ridge Community, died Tuesday evening, November 5, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Barbara Lynch; 3 daughters, Elizabeth Sebers and husband William of Pea Ridge, Cathy Slagle and husband Jackie of Pea Ridge, Martha Silcox and husband Nickey of Pea Ridge; 4 sons, Michael King and wife Anna of Lebanon, Timmy Lynch and wife Patricia of Pea Ridge, Jerry Lynch and wife Tracy of Monoville, Joshua Lynch and wife Trista of Brush Creek; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lynch is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services will be conducted on Friday afternoon, November 8, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Wallace Caldwell and Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dustin Silcox, Lewis Fields, Jacob Givens, Jackie Slagle, Austin Lynch, James Bowman.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

