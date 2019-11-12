SECOND ROUND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

The Gordonsville High School Tigers and the Smith County High Owls earned their spots in round two of the high school football playoffs.

The squads earned their victories in different fashions as the Big Blue won a physical affair on the road at Copper Basin 20-6 after a sluggish start in the first half.

The Black-and-Gold of Smith County went down to the wire with the Sweetwater High Wildcats in a contest that came down to the final play of the game.

The Owls prevailed with a 28-27 victory. With Smith Co.’s thrilling win and a loss by York to Loudon, the Owls (7-4) will have to travel to the No. 1 seed and undefeated Region 3-3A champions Loudon (11-0) Friday night.

The Gordonsville Tigers battled their way to a two touchdown victory as the underdog on the road at Copper Basin last Friday.

An improbable and shocking upset resulted in the Tigers getting the opportunity to host a playoff game at Turney Ford Field as the fourth seeded Whitwell Tigers pulled off the stunning 21-7 upset of the Region 4-1A champions Monterey.

