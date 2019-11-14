OBIT: Mrs. Evelyne Hackett

Mrs. Evelyne Hackett, age 78, of the Brooks Bend Community, died Tuesday, November 12, at Riverview Regional. She is survived by: daughter, Tracey Hackett of Cookeville and partner Kevin Curley; step-son, Gary Hackett and wife Susan of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Peggy Tisdale and husband Willie of Gordonsville.

Mrs. Hackett is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, November 16 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Sircy Cemetery in Brooks Bend. Serving as pallbearers are: Bennie Woodard, Ralph Woodard, Monty Kemp, Christopher Kemp, Richard Huffines, James Reese, Bernie Franklin.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM at the Hackett Chapel in Kempville.

Sanderson of Kempville