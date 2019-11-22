OBIT: Mrs. Carolyn Ann Gibbs

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Gibbs

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Gibbs, age 68 of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Mrs. Gibbs was born May 25, 1951 Galax, VA, a daughter of the late Luck Franklin Sprinkle and Mazie Alenne Isom Sprinkle. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Eddie Sprinkle.

Mrs. Gibbs served her country in the United States Army for seven years, attaining the rank of Sergeant. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Madison. Mrs. Gibbs worked selling Real Estate and Insurance.

Mrs. Gibbs is survived by Son; Philip Gibbs of Hendersonville, TN. Brother; David Sprinkle and other family William Terry Gibbs of Greenbrier, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gibbs are scheduled to be conducted from the Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, TN, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1PM.

Visitation with the Gibbs Family will be at the Bond Memorial Chapel on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Gibbs are scheduled to be conducted on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11AM at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN.

