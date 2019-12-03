OBIT: Mrs. Carolyn Black

Mrs. Carolyn Black, age 76, of the Maggart Community, died Tuesday morning, December 3, at her home. She is survived by: 4 children, Vincent Black of Dickson, Keith Black of Maggart, Kirk Black and wife Rachel Norris Black of Hogans Creek, Crystal Black of Maggart; 2 foster children, David Harrell of Maggart and Laurie Harrell of Maggart; siblings, Margie Clark and husband Bobby of Westmoreland, Janice Mayhew and husband Bruce of Smyrna, Larry Harrell and wife Margaret of Ardmore, Clay Harrell and wife Carol of Mt. Juliet; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Black is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday morning, December 6, at 10:00 AM. Pastor Peggy Sutton will officiate. Interment on the family farm in Maggart.

Visitation on Friday only from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage