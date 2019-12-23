OVER 300 GRAMS OF METH LEADS TO INDICTMENTS

Two people have been indicted in connection with the discovery of a large amount of methampethamine.

Robert Neil Caudill, 45, and Amanda Anne Allen, 38, both of Gainesboro were indicted by the county’s grand jury this month for conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II drug, more than 300 grams of methampetamine.

According to the indictments, the two were found in possession of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine at the “rest area” in Smith County.

